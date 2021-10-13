Fugitives Arrested In Fatal Atlantic City Shooting, Prosecutor Says

Two New Jersey fugitives have been arrested on murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Atlantic City man last spring, authorities said.

Denzel Garrison, 28, of Newark was arrested Tuesday by Newark police and charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Laquine Demby, 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Tuesday by ACPO detectives and Pleasantville police and charged with murder and conspiracy, Shill said on Wednesday.

Demby and Garrison were processed and were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, the prosecutor said.

Jahmil Greenidge, 28, of Atlantic City was found dead by police about 8 a.m. May 19 suffering from a gunshot wound on the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, authorities said.

Surveillance video allegedly recovered near the murder scene showed a newer model, black Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows, the prosecutor's office has said. Details on how the fugitives were tracked down were not released, but Shill credited several law enforcement agencies for their help including Newark, Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township police, the county Sheriff's Office, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service,

Both arrests "were the result of a collaborative investigation by many law enforcement agencies,” Shill said. “I would like to commend the work of the ACPO Major Crimes Unit and to also thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance with this investigation. . . "

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.