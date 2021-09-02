Four-Alarm Tire Warehouse Blaze Displaces 15 South Jersey Families, Injures 2 Firefighters

At least 15 families were displaced and two firefighters injured by an overnight fire that destroyed a tire warehouse in Atlantic County, authorities said.

The four-alarm fire broke out shortly before midnight in Pleasantville with reports of explosions and quickly spread to adjoining homes and apartments early Tuesday.

The Pleasant Avenue warehouse's second floor collapsed and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Two of the building's occupants were rescued, according to initial reports.

“Because of the magnitude of the fire we weren’t able to go inside the building,” Pleasantville Fire Chief Gene Wellington told CBS News Philly. “The building actually just collapsed into itself instead of out into the firefighters.”

