Fatal Stabbing In Atlantic City, Burlington County Man Charged With Robbery

A South Jersey man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a 25-year-old man in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Anthony Warfield was stabbed in the left side of his chest during the robbery and an ensuing fight late Saturday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Warfield died of his injuries after surgery at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the prosecutor said.

A second man injured during the 11:30 p.m. fight was treated and released, Tyner said.

Atlantic City police charged Jaheel Ryan, 27, of Willingboro, with first-degree robbery after the fight near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues, Tyner said.

Ryan was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

An autopsy concluded that Warfield's death was a homicide, Tyner said. An investigation into the fatal stabbing continues, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the prosecutor’s office web site and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the tips page.

