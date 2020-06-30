Egg Harbor Teenager Seriously Hurt Diving Into Shallow Pond

A teenager from Egg Harbor Township was seriously injured last weekend, after diving into shallow water in Hamilton Township, authorities said.

First responders were called to the Gravelly Run Sand Wash at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday, Hamilton police said in a statement.

The 19-year-old victim got injured in the water near Ocean Heights Avenue and Somers Point Mays Landing Road, police said.

Friends and other bystanders helped the unidentified swimmer until emergency personnel arrived, according to the report.

The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus for treatment.

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics, and Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne fire departments all assisted.

