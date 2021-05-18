Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Atlantic City SpotShooter Alert Triggers Loaded Handgun Arrest

Jon Craig
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 20-year-old woman from Georgia was arrested in Atlantic City with a loaded handgun after a dispute, authorities said.

On Monday at 1:40 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 700 block of Ohio Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert. 

Officers Juanita Harris and William Luengas-Gonzalez detained Samantha Johnson as she walked down an alleyway between two houses. Johnson was found to have a loaded handgun in her purse, police said.

Officers Robert Reynolds and Justice Martin arrested Sean Lowney, 29, of Atlantic City, in the rear of a residence.

During their investigation, police learned that Lowney became involved in a dispute when he fired one gunshot through the window of a storm door. Lowney then passed the gun off to Johnson, police said. 

Lowney was charged with several weapons offenses and was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

Samantha Johnson, 20, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, police said. She was released on a summons with a future court date.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

