5 Injured In Separate Atlantic City Expressway Crashes July Fourth Weekend

Cecilia Levine
JeffStat Critical Care Transport airlifted at least one victim to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Photo Credit: JeffStat Critical Care Transport

Five people were injured in a pair of Atlantic City Expressway crashes hours apart on the July Fourth weekend.

Three people were injured when two cars collided in the westbound lanes near Cross Keys Road in Winslow Township, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, 6abc reports.

One of the vehicles went up in flames and the victims were taken to the hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, a crash involving a tractor trailer and Honda Accord closed the eastbound lanes in Egg Harbor Township.

The trailer was pushed off the roadway and into the woods upon impact. Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

 The cause of the crashes were under investigation.

