Phone Scammer From Atlantic City Who Preyed On Recently Widowed Seniors Pleads Out: US Attorney

Victoria Crosby, 46, was receiving Social Security and Medicaid benefits when she targeted the victims, all of whom were over 70 years old, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Crosby called the seniors on a burner phone and, using phony names, claimed to be an employee of a retirement benefit office in some instances and a life insurance company in others, the U.S. attorney said.

“Victims were told that life insurance policies, obtained by their deceased family member and for which they were the beneficiary, were in arrears,” Sellinger said.

To square the bogus debts, he said, Crosby had the victims buy prepaid cards at various retailers and give her the 10-digit codes on the back.

She then cashed in the cars, moved the money into accounts she controlled and withdrew funds from various ATMs in Atlantic City, Brigantine and Absecon, Sellinger said.

Crosby was receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits from the Social Security Administration and Medicaid benefits at the time, the U.S. attorney said.

The $110,380 in unreported income rendered her ineligible for those benefits, as well as for her subsidized apartment, he said.

Crosby took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential outcome of a trial, pleading guilty last Thursday, Nov. 16, to wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler scheduled sentencing for March 28, 2024 in Camden.

Sellinger credited criminal investigators of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, agents of the FBI Newark Atlantic City Resident Agency, special agents of the New York Field Division of the Social Security Administration's Inspector General's Office and special agents of HUD's Inspector General's Office with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason M. Richardson of his Criminal Division in Camden.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.