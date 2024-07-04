Man, 39, Stabs Landlord Dead In Mays Landing Home, Prosecutor Says

Michael Carney has been charged with murder and weapons offenses after the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said he stabbed Solomon Lonner to death Wednesday, July 3 around 5:20 p.m.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a stabbing in progress at 789 Park Road in Mays Landing, where Lonner was found with multiple stab wounds inside the home, the prosecutor's office said.

Lonner, who owned the home and rented it out to Carney and several other tenants, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Carney was detained at the scene and later charged. The cause and manner of Lonner's death are pending an autopsy by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

