South Jersey Woman, 28, Killed In Virginia Crash

A 28-year-old woman from South Jersey was killed in an out-of-state crash earlier this week, authorities said.

Hasina K. Camacho-Prather was driving southbound on Route 29 in Nelson County, Virginia, when the fatal single-car crash occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Camacho-Prather's SUV veered off the right shoulder before striking a tree, police said.

Camacho-Prather of Brigantine Boulevard in Atlantic City was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said. She was not wearing a seatbelt, they said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

