Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Drunk Driver Charged In Death Of Fair Lawn Man Beaten, Dumped On Route 17 Outside Satin Dolls
Obituaries

South Jersey Woman, 28, Killed In Virginia Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
South Jersey woman killed in out-of-state crash.
South Jersey woman killed in out-of-state crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 28-year-old woman from South Jersey was killed in an out-of-state crash earlier this week, authorities said.

Hasina K. Camacho-Prather was driving southbound on Route 29 in Nelson County, Virginia, when the fatal single-car crash occurred about 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Camacho-Prather's SUV veered off the right shoulder before striking a tree, police said.

Camacho-Prather of Brigantine Boulevard in Atlantic City was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said. She was not wearing a seatbelt, they said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.