VIDEO: Seagull Thrills Pennsylvania Teens On Wildwood Rollercoaster Ride

A pair of Pennsylvania teens on a Wildwood rollercoaster got just the thrill they were looking for.

Georgia, 14, and Kiley, 13 -- who live near Weatherly, PA -- were on the SpringShot at Morey's Piers on July 6 when a seagull flew directly into Kiley's arms, ABC7 reports.

The moment was captured on video by Robert Reed, which Kiley shared to TikTok.

The SpringShot launches riders into the air at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, the Morey's Pier website says.

Georgia's mom, Aleena Reed, told ABC7 she saw feathers coming from the ride but weren't sure what they were. When the girls got off, she learned what had happened.

Neither the bird nor the girls were injured during the incident.

Click here for more from ABC7.

