Breaking News: UPDATE: Distressed Swimmer, 53, Rescued By Jersey Shore Fishermen Dies
News

VIDEO: Seagull Thrills Pennsylvania Teens On Wildwood Rollercoaster Ride

Georgia, 14, and Kiley, 13 -- who live near Weatherly, PA -- were on the SpringShot at Morey's Piers in Wildwood on July 6 when a seagull flew directly into Kiley's arms.
Georgia, 14, and Kiley, 13 -- who live near Weatherly, PA -- were on the SpringShot at Morey's Piers in Wildwood on July 6 when a seagull flew directly into Kiley's arms. Photo Credit: Robert Reed

A pair of Pennsylvania teens on a Wildwood rollercoaster got just the thrill they were looking for.

Georgia, 14, and Kiley, 13 -- who live near Weatherly, PA -- were on the SpringShot at Morey's Piers on July 6 when a seagull flew directly into Kiley's arms, ABC7 reports.

The moment was captured on video by Robert Reed, which Kiley shared to TikTok.

The SpringShot launches riders into the air at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, the Morey's Pier website says.

Georgia's mom, Aleena Reed, told ABC7 she saw feathers coming from the ride but weren't sure what they were. When the girls got off, she learned what had happened.

Neither the bird nor the girls were injured during the incident.

Click here for more from ABC7.

