Texas Man Fled To Puerto Rico After Atlantic City Shooting

A 27-year-old fugitive from Katy, Texas, has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey State Prison for an Atlantic City shooting, authorities said.

Frank Torres-Lopez was sentenced Friday, Feb. 24 for the Aug. 1, 2021 shooting of victim "J.F." outside the Los Compadres Bar.

Torres-Lopez fled to Puerto Rico, dyed his hair orange, and obtained a fake Puerto Rican identification with a false alias, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He was ultimately apprehended by U.S. Marshals in October 2021.

In December 2022, Torres-Lopez pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

