Teenager Charged With Shooting Pair Of Victims In Atlantic City

An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a pair of shootings last month, authorities said.

An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Quadri Cooper as the suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges, police said.

Cooper was already in custody and lodged at the Atlantic County Justice Facility for an unrelated handgun possession charge that occurred on Dec. 22, 2022, police said.

The criminal charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Dec. 16, 2002. At 3:06 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue in reference to reports of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Officers arrived and located two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both from Atlantic City. The victims were subsequently transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Cooper was charged with two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2 counts), aggravated assault (2 counts), conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.