Stolen Handgun, 250 Bags Heroin Recovered In Atlantic City

A 22-year-old man from South Jersey was arrested with a loaded handgun stolen from Virginia, authorities said.

A 9-1-1 tip at 7:08 a.m. on Sunday sent Atlantic City patrol officers Christopher Dodson, Alberto Valles, Ahmed Waqar and Warren Young to the first block of south Florida Avenue.

Surveillance Center personnel were able to direct the officers to Dupree Frederick, Jr., who was in the area and matched the description from the 9-1-1 caller, police said.

A loaded handgun allegedly was recovered from Frederick’s pocket, according to Lt. Kevin Fair, a police department spokesman.

Frederick also was found in possession of 250 bags of heroin and five grams of cocaine, Fair said.

The handgun was found to have been stolen from Virginia Beach, VA, according to Fair.

​Frederick, 22, of Galloway, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses as well as receiving stolen property.

He was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.

Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

