Stockton University Coach Bob 'Hutch' Hutchings, 72, Dies After Heart Attack, Surgery

Bob "Hutch" Hutchings, a longtime assistant men’s basketball coach at Stockton University, died Monday, Jan. 9. He was 72.

A Millville graduate, Hutchings began his coaching career as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at West Point (Army) in 1975.

“Hutch” suffered a massive heart attack in November.

Christine Curatolo Flanz shared more about Coach Hutch on this GoFundMe page:

"He has served the local New Jersey sports community for over 50 years in basketball, track & field and cross country—and is currently Stockton University's assistant men’s basketball coach. Last month, Hutch sadly suffered a massive heart attack, and (last) week he had to have both of his legs amputated below the knee."

Hutch and his wife, Janet, were still dealing with the destruction of their shared home in a fire last year, the campaign says.

"He has touched so many with his fun-loving sense of humor, compassionate coaching, mentorship and loyalty," Flanz wrote.

