Stabbing Suspect Nabbed In Atlantic City, Police Say

A 28-year-old man from Atlantic City has been arrested in connection with stabbing a man multiple times, authorities said.

Daquan Cook, 26, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to an Atlantic City police spokesman..

On May 27, police officers responded to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, to speak with a man who walked in with multiple stab wounds, said Lt. Kevin Fair.

The victim, 28, of Rio Grande, Cape May County, was stabbed during a fight in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Fair said on Tuesday. The victim, whose name had not been released, survived his injuries.

An investigation by Detective Dawn Riggs of the Criminal Investigations Section allegedly identified Daquan Cook as the person responsible for the stabbing and criminal charges were filed, Fair said.

Less than 25 minutes after alerting police officers to Cook’s warrant, Sergeant Richard Andrews located Cook and arrested him without incident, according to Fair.

Cook was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

