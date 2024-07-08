Egg Harbor City Shelter In 'Desperate Need' After Rescuing 20 Pets In Galloway

Kimmy's Safe Haven Rescue said it's in "desperate need" of adopters and fosters of the pets found in a Galloway Township home on Monday, July 1. Nancy Santos, 57, was charged with 43 counts of animal neglect.

Galloway police said officers rescued 29 cats and seven dogs from the Cresson Avenue home. They also discovered four kittens, two adult dogs, and an adult cat dead, with the cat and dogs discovered in a freezer.

Kimmy's said it took in 20 of the animals.

"We are doing everything we can for these senior dogs and moms and kittens," the nonprofit said in a Facebook post on Friday, July 5. "Everyone has been treated and [up to date] on shots currently."

The rescue also said the pets had "extreme" dermatitis due to living in flea-infested conditions. They've been given saline baths, shots, and other treatments to allow their skin to heal.

The Atlantic County SPCA and Woodland Whiskers cat rescue from Dorothy have assisted Kimmy's with veterinary care for the pets. A volunteer said the sanctuary is asking for donations through PayPal or Venmo to cover medical costs and feeding the animals.

Kim Brown created the rescue about 10 years ago. It cares for about 80 animals, ranging from stray or feral cats to abandoned dogs, goats, and pigs.

The sanctuary suffered significant flood damage after heavy rain in March and April. A GoFundMe page had raised more than $6,900 from at least 136 donations as of Monday, July 8.

You can report possible animal abuse or neglect by calling Galloway police at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 247637 (CRIMES).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.