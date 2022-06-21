Contact Us
South Jersey Man Shared More Than 1,000 Child Porn Images: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
police lights
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A 26-year-old man from Egg Harbor City has been charged in connection with the distribution of child abuse images and videos via a social messaging application, authorities said.

Patrick W. Daly was arrested without incident and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received multiple referrals of inappropriate content distributed on the social media application KIK. 

A subsequent investigation led Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Detectives to identify Daly and locate more than 1000 images and videos of child sexual exploitation in his possession, according to the prosecutor.

He was served with three charges surrounding the possession and distribution of child abuse images via a social messaging service, the prosecutor said.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Galloway Township Police Department and the Ocean City Police Department.

