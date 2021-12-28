Siblings Killed In Fiery AC Expressway Crash Were Family Breadwinners

There's been an outpouring of community support for the two brothers and a sister killed in a fiery Atlantic City Expressway crash.

This GoFundMe page has been created by Mimi Khiev for funeral expenses for her two older brothers, Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev, 31, and Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, 27, and their younger sister, Keotepie "Keo" Khiev 14.

More than $44,000 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

All three siblings were killed when their car collided with the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza and went up in flames in Hamilton Township on Sunday night.

Mimi wrote that Johnny and Tonny were visiting their little sisters from New Hampshire to surprise them for the holiday weekend.

"They were on their way back home to drop off their sisters from a day full of shopping and dinner. Unfortunately, it was their best and last Christmas as a family," Mimi wrote.

The brothers were main breadwinners for the family and their jobs entailed taking care of the disabled, according to their sister.

Keo was a high honor student and ROTC member at Atlantic City High School and hoped to study in Paris someday, her sister said. A 12-year-old sister survived the crash.

"This unimaginable loss has left my family with unforeseeable expenses," Mimi wrote on the GoFundMe page.

