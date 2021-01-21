NO DICE: Trump Plaza Casino Demolition Delayed

The long-awaited implosion of the Trump Plaza Casino is on hold for another month.

Atlantic City officials announced the delay at a Thursday news conference.

Named after former President Trump, the 30 year old hotel casino is the Republican's last major business tie to South Jersey. The casino closed in 2014 and fell into disrepair

The new demolition date is Feb. 17 at 9 a.m., according to Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. It was pushed back from a Jan. 29 implosion date.

The delay was caused by a large concrete foundation originally unknown to implosion teams, said Darryl Finch, the city's licensing and inspection director.

The implosion will impact a several-block area, and will include evacuation zones and areas where people are not allowed outside, police said.

An auction to push the button at the implosion fell apart after owner Carl Icahn objected, citing safety concerns, auctioneer Joseph Bodnar, owner of Bodnar’s Auction, told NJ Advance Media. Meant as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, Icahn now pledges $174,000 to the civic organization to replace money lost by the cancellation, according to NJ.com.

Icahn Enterprises took over ownership of the casino structure in 2016 after Donald Trump divested from the oceanfront property.

Hard Rock and Oceans casinos are donating five rooms apiece, to be auctioned off for overnight stays before winners can watch from a prime viewing slot at One Atlantic to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

For the general public, Bader Field can be used as a viewing area, according to Small. Viewers will be charged to park and urged to watch from the safety of their cars, he said.

Last month, Small announced that his city hoped to auction off a chance to blow up Trump's former casino with dynamite -- with the mayor hoping bids might top $1million

'Some of Atlantic City's iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,' Small said.

Trump, then a real-estate developer, opened the casino in 1984 at the center of Atlantic City's boardwalk. In its prime, Trump Plaza Hotel enjoyed many high-profile boxing matches, which Trump would regularly attend.

Two other former casinos, the Trump Taj Mahal and Trump Marina were rebranded into the Golden Nugget and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Another tower, which includes the Rainforest Café and a parking deck, will remain near the waterfront boardwalk, the mayor said.

After cleaning up the site -- estimated to take five to six months -- future use of the property is up in the air.

Small has said he favors redeveloping the property into some form of "family fun entertainment."

Although the next step is up to Ichan, Small is optimistic whatever replaces Trump Plaza Casino will boost the city’s future.

