MISSING: Police Seach For 19-Year-Old Man Last Seen Near South Jersey Strip Club

Police in South Jersey are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Saturday, authorities said.

Irving Mayren-Guzman of Egg Harbor Township was last seen at Centerfolds Cabaret, 201 E. Delilah Road in Pleasantville, police said. He reportedly left the adult entertainment club on foot heading east on Delilah Road.

State police K-9 units and helicopters had joined in the search on Sunday.

Anyone who has seen Mayren-Guzman or knows his whereabouts is urged to call Pleasantville police at 609-641-6100.

