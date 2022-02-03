Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Egg Harbor Family Loses Pets, Home To Raging Fire

Jon Craig
A home in Egg Harbor Township was destroyed by a fast-moving fire, killing the family dog. A cat remains missing. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Co.
A fire destroyed this home on Superior Road in Egg Harbor Township. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Co.
Firefighters from multiple departments battled this house fire in Egg Harbor Township. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Co.

A family in South Jersey lost their home and dog, and possibly their cat, in a raging fire, according to Breaking AC.

The fire broke out on the 300 block of Superior Road in the Fountain Lakes Development in Egg Harbor Township at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. 

The family and four dogs escaped safely but one dog named Scooby was killed, and a black cat named Zoe remains missing, the outlet reports.

Bargaintown and Scullville firefighters were dispatched to the blaze.

A second alarm was called bringing in additional units from Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, and Mays Landing, with Marmora and Pomona for cover. Firefighters continued battling until around 10 p.m.

The fire is under investigation by Egg Harbor Township Fire Inspections.

Anyone wishing to help can send donations to 319 Superior Road, Egg Harbor Township 08234, the outlet said. Gift cards are especially welcome. Cyndi Coons is also helping collect. She can be reached at 609-289-5203.

