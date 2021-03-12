Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: NJ Girl, 13, Kidnapped, Raped By Long Island Man, 24, She Met Online, Authorities Say
News

Child Swallows Flashlight Battery Prompting Recall: CPSC

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Recalled Children's Projector Flashlights
Recalled Children's Projector Flashlights Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Halo is recalling five models of its children’s projector flashlights because the company has received two reports of children accessing the button cell batteries and in one case swallowing them.

The child who swallowed the battery required surgery to remove it.

The company says the models include it’s Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers, and ESPN projector flashlights. They have a key chain on one end and a flashlight projector on the other end.

The flashlights were part of a Disney-branded care package that Starlight Children’s Foundation (“Starlight”) distributed to hospitals and healthcare facilities between February 2021 and June 2021 free of charge.

The firm advises that consumers should immediately take the recalled projector flashlight away from children, stop using it, and contact Halo for a full refund and a pre-paid shipping label to return the projector flashlight.

Upon return, Halo will send a $5 gift card redeemable at a major national retailer.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.