Authorities Seek Help Tracking Atlantic City Fugitive Wanted In Fatal Shooting

Authorities seek the public's help locating a fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

The 45-year-old fugitive has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins or James Coger III – is nicknamed “Munchie” or “O.”

At 4:04 a.m. on Oct. 10, Atlantic City Police received a 9-1-1 call to respond to 28 S. Georgia Avenue.

When police arrived, 35-year-old Mark Wright was found to have been the victim of a shooting, Shill said. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Umar Abdullah is known to frequent Atlantic City and Pleasantville.

Abdullah -- who stands about 5-foot 5-inches and weighs about 200 pounds -- recently wore very long, waist-length dreadlocks. But it is unknown if this is still the case.

He is presumed dangerous by authorities and the public should contact local police if he is seen, Shill said.

If anyone knows of Umar Abdullah’s whereabouts they may contact the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit through the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department at 609-909-7200.

