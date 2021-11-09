Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Atlantic City Airport Placed On Alert After F-16 Fighter Jet Declares Emergency
News

Authorities Seek Help Tracking Atlantic City Fugitive Wanted In Fatal Shooting

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Authorities seek the public's help locating a fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.

The 45-year-old fugitive has been charged with first-degree murder, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.

Umar Abdullah, also known as James Collins or James Coger III – is nicknamed “Munchie” or “O.” 

At 4:04 a.m. on Oct. 10, Atlantic City Police received a 9-1-1 call to respond to 28 S. Georgia Avenue. 

When police arrived, 35-year-old Mark Wright was found to have been the victim of a shooting, Shill said. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Umar Abdullah is known to frequent Atlantic City and Pleasantville. 

Abdullah -- who stands about 5-foot 5-inches and weighs about 200 pounds -- recently wore very long, waist-length dreadlocks. But it is unknown if this is still the case.

He is presumed dangerous by authorities and the public should contact local police if he is seen, Shill said.

If anyone knows of Umar Abdullah’s whereabouts they may contact the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit through the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Department at 609-909-7200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.