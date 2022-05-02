ATV Rider Arrested After Fleeing Police In South Jersey, Authorities Say

A 32-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested after trying to flee police on his ATV, authorities said.

On Saturday, April 30, at approximately 12:30 p.m.,Marcus Langford was arrested by Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle after attempting to elude police, Pleasantville police said.

VanSyckle observed Langford operating a yellow Suzuki ATV south on New Road recklessly passing at least 20 vehicles stopped in traffic along the shoulder, police said.

Langford stopped for the red signal at the Black Horse Pike and could not cross due to traffic congestion in the area. VanSyckle was able to position his marked patrol unit directly in front of the ATV to prevent Langford from continuing south on New Road.

Langford allegedly attempted to flee by turning, however, struck the passenger side of the marked patrol vehicle, causing minor damage and causing his ATV to stall, police said.

Langford was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with attempting to elude police, criminal mischief and several motor vehicle citations. Langford was released on a summons.

The public can contact the Pleasantville Police by dialing 911, at 609 641-6100, or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.