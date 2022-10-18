4 Handguns Recovered After Shooting In Atlantic City: Police

A ShotSpotter alert led to an arrest and the recovery of four handguns in Atlantic City.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues.

Responding officers arrived to find evidence of gunfire and received an update of a possible shooting victim at a residence in the 1000 block of Sewell Avenue. Officers subsequently found a male shooting victim, 19, of Atlantic City. The victim was taken by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit and patrol officers were able to determine suspects involved in the shooting may have entered a residence in the 1100 block of Adriatic Avenue.

The ensuing investigation by detectives and officers led to a search of the residence and the recovery of four handguns, one of which is believed to have been used in the shooting. Additionally, one of the handguns recovered was determined to be stolen.

Ultimately, Louis Stokes III, 25, of Atlantic Ciry was arrested without incident and charged with the shooting. The two remaining detained individuals were released without charges.

Stokes was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault (three counts), unlawful possession of a weapon (four counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons (four counts), tampering with physical evidence, and receiving stolen property.

Stokes was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

