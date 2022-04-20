3 Teens Lured Into Atlantic City Car By East Orange Man: Police

A 51-year-old man from Essex County has been arrested after trying to lure three teenagers into his vehicle in Atlantic City, authorities said.

At 1:16 p.m. on Friday April 15, Atlantic City police responded to Connecticut and Arctic Avenues on a report of a man luring three teenagers into his car, police said.

The man, Yusuflaki Johnson of East Orange, allegedly offered to drive the three teens to a youth program. Once in the vehicle, Johnson drove around the area eventually stopping. He attempted to get one of the juveniles to follow him to a secluded area, police said.

The three juveniles alertly walked away taking photographs of Johnson and his vehicle, police said. An investigation conducted by Detective Brian McKinney led to the identification of Johnson as the suspect.

At 6:37 p.m., Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos located Johnson driving his vehicle in the first block of north Maine Avenue and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Johnson was arrested without incident.

Johnson, 51, was charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle, police said.

Johnson was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

