29-Year-Old Philadelphia Woman's Fatal Fall From Atlantic City Casino Ruled Suicide

A 29-year-old Philadelphia woman's deadly leap from an Atlantic City casino parking garage has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The suicidal woman, whose name was not released, jumped from an upper level of the Ocean Casino Resort's parking deck just before 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The incident had previously been considered suspicious.

Police officers were the first to arrive on scene and found the woman lying on the beach block of New Jersey Avenue, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.

For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

