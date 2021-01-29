Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: State Releases Videos Of NJ Police Pursuit Ending In Fatal Crash
News

29-Year-Old Philadelphia Woman's Fatal Fall From Atlantic City Casino Ruled Suicide

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Ocean City Resort
Ocean City Resort Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old Philadelphia woman's deadly leap from an Atlantic City casino parking garage has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The suicidal woman, whose name was not released, jumped from an upper level of the Ocean Casino Resort's parking deck just before 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

The incident had previously been considered suspicious.

Police officers were the first to arrive on scene and found the woman lying on the beach block of New Jersey Avenue, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after medical personnel arrived.

For anyone that needs assistance, or knows someone that needs assistance, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Atlantic Daily Voice!

Serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.