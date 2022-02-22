Contact Us
Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Return to your home site

Menu

Atlantic Daily Voice serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Businessman Admits Laundering $653M In Drug Money Through Banks In NJ, NY, PA
News

2 Men Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic City police
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

Two men were wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 21, at 6:13 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. 

Police found two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first block of South Florida Avenue. The victims, both males from Atlantic City ages 33 and 25, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.