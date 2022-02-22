2 Men Wounded In Atlantic City Shooting: Police

Two men were wounded by gunfire in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Monday, Feb. 21, at 6:13 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Police found two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first block of South Florida Avenue. The victims, both males from Atlantic City ages 33 and 25, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

