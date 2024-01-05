New Year, Old Rules: These NJ Hospitals Are Bringing Back Mask Requirements

Inspira Health Network said as of Thursday, Jan. 4, it will mandate masks in its facilities "due to an increase in respiratory virus positivity rates throughout the area." Inspira Health has hospitals, urgent care clinics, and other medical facilities across South Jersey.

Cape Regional Health System has also updated its masking rules in the last week. An updated policy posted on its website said all patients, visitors, and staff members must wear masks starting on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Cape Regional said it updated its guidance because of a rise in respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.

"Cape Regional Health System's masking guidance may change based on COVID-19 levels in Cape May County and surrounding areas," the updated policy said. "We will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity and determine masking guidance accordingly."

The changes for Inspira Health and Cape Regional come as COVID-19 cases are rising across New Jersey after Christmas. According to state health department data, there were seven times as many virus cases during the week of Saturday, Dec. 30 as there were on the week of Saturday, Dec. 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising. The state data said there were 1,369 people in hospitals with the virus on Thursday, Jan. 4. That's more than double the 647 patients with COVID-19 in New Jersey hospitals on Monday, Dec. 4.

AtlantiCare and Shore Medical Center are also requiring masks in their facilities.

Effective Dec. 27, Hackensack Meridian Health required all "patients, visitors and staff wear masks during patient encounters at all of its patient care facilities (e.g. hospitals, physician offices, rehabilitation facilities, etc.)," its website says. Masks are provided at all HMH healthcare centers.

Virtua Health on Friday, Jan. 5 reinstated the mask policy for employees during patient encounters and in places where people congregate (such as meeting rooms and break rooms), said Dr. John Matsinger, Virtua's executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"All persons in the emergency department are required to wear a face mask (if medically able) during their stay, whether they are seeking care or accompanying someone else," the doctor said, adding visitation in adult ERs is limited to one companion per patient.

Patients and visitors are "strongly encouraged" to wear a face mask as well, the doctor noted.

RWJBarnabas updated its mask policy in mid-December, saying "all inpatients, who are able to, will be required to wear a face mask when leaving their room and can also choose to wear a mask at any time. Outpatients will be required to wear a face mask at all times."

Staff members must mask up while providing direct care to patients and visitors must wear a mask while in the presence of patients at an RWJBarnabas facility.

Shore Medical requires visitors and staff wear a surgical mask in all patient areas. As of Friday, Dec. 29, at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, well-fitted surgical masks became a requirement for all staff, licensed practitioners, volunteers, visitors and patients in areas where direct patient care is rendered, its website says.

Masks remain optional at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The Atlantic Health System operates Overlook, Morristown, Newton, Chilton, and Hackettstown medical centers, along with hundreds of other various facilities across the state, says visitors "may be asked to wear a disposable mask and practice physical distancing while visiting our medical facilities and physician practices if there is an increase in respiratory illness in our community."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.