New Details Released On $20M Upgrade For Atlantic City's Boardwalk

But many millions more are needed to fully repair the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The city held a news conference on Tuesday, Mar. 12 to discuss the next steps in the major undertaking to fix up the boardwalk. Atlantic City and Asbury Park got the largest shares of the $100 million from the state's Boardwalk Preservation Fund. Each city will receive $20 million to make vital improvements to their boardwalks.

The media event was also an opportunity to show off the work already being done on the boardwalk, with crews replacing boards just behind the podium.

"We're putting union guys to work," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "They're going to work very hard to rebuild the greatest boardwalk in the world."

Mayor Small Sr. said Atlantic City's $20 million will fund boardwalk upgrades between New Jersey and Tennessee avenues.

"This $20 million will address the structural needs that are conducive to a safer boardwalk," said the mayor. "Remember, the boardwalk is a city street."

City engineering director Uzoma Ahiarakwe said the work will include replacing boards, decking, beams, and columns as needed. Some may still be in good condition, while others are several decades old.

Along with safety, Ahiarakwe also emphasized that storm resiliency is a priority of the project.

"We always get the storm and if we don't build these things very well, they won't last," he said.

The funds will also pay for ramps or railings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ahiarakwe mentioned there are some issues the city will fix to add ADA-friendly features to the boardwalk.

The $20 million project could be extended further down the boardwalk if construction bids are cheaper than anticipated. That's what happened during the $6 million boardwalk improvement project between Bellevue and Arkansas avenues.

Grant consultant Jim Rutala said the city has received $60 million in boardwalk repairs from Gardner's Basin to Ocean Casino Resort. That includes recent work performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Another $62 million is needed to complete the upgrades all the way to the Ventnor City border at Jackson Avenue. Mayor Small Sr. said Atlantic City leaders will continue strengthening their relationships with state and federal officials to secure funds.

The city plans to request future funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

"Not only will this project encourage greater tourism in Atlantic City, it will also bolster local businesses, create good-paying jobs, and revitalize the economy at the Jersey Shore," said Linda Cruz-Carnall, regional director of the EDA's Philadelphia office. "We recognize this historic boardwalk as a regional economic driver."

The mayor also said it's crucial to use non-city taxpayer money to get the upgrades done.

"We would not be able to afford these repairs on the boardwalk," said Mayor Small Sr.

The city also said that since the boardwalk is considered a public street, it's also eligible for funding from the state and federal transportation departments.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.