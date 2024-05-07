Nahjajuan Ellis, 23, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 6 to first-degree maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, second-degree possession of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the plea in a news release.

Investigators said Atlantic City police executed a search warrant on an apartment on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. When officers arrived, they arrested Ellis as he was leaving through the front door.

In the apartment, police found a loaded gun that was stolen, along with more than a half-ounce of packaged heroin and fentanyl. They also seized $8,565 in cash from suspected drug deals, as well as drug-packing items like stampers, ink pads, scales, and empty baggies.

Prosecutors said they were seeking 10 years in state prison for Ellis. He would be eligible for parole after serving three-and-a-half years under the Graves Act.

In an unrelated case, Ellis also pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing the administration of law and one count of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it. That sentence will run concurrently with the one in his first plea deal.

Ellis was also arrested in Atlantic City in May 2022. Police said he was driving with heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale in the vehicle.

Ellis was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await his sentencing, which was expected to happen in July.

