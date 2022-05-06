Atlantic City Pair Arrested With Heroin, Cocaine, Marijuana: Police

A pair of Atlantic City men were arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said.

At approximately 10:02 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Officer Joseph Kelly Jr. conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 500 block of north Kentucky Avenue after previously observing the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and displaying heavily tinted windows, Atlantic City police said.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee, a canine trained in the detection of narcotics, arrived shortly after as backup.

A subsequent investigation was conducted with the assistance of K9 Gee, who ultimately gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, police said.

The investigation led to a search of the vehicle and the discovery of illegal narcotics.

The driver, Nahjajuan Ellis, who was found to be in possession of 34 grams of suspected heroin, 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine, almost 9 ounces of marijuana, and a small digital scale typically used to weigh various types of CDS before packaging for distribution, police said.

Ellis also was in possession of $704 believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales.

The passenger, Isaiah Lopez, was found to be in possession of 17 grams of suspected heroin, 2.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11.6 ounces of marijuana, and a small digital scale typically used to weigh various types of CDS before packaging for distribution, police said.

Ellis, 21, of Atlantic City and Lopez, 19, of Atlantic City both were charged with multiple drug possession and distribution charges. Ellis was also issued numerous motor vehicle summonses.

Ellis and Lopez were issued summons and released pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

