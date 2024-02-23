Melinda Schriver of Galloway died on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 45 years old, according to her obituary. The cause of her death was not mentioned.

Schriver was born on Friday, Sept. 8, 1978, in Vineland, and she was a lifelong resident of Galloway. She was an Absegami High School graduate and studied business administration at Atlantic Cape Community College.

Schriver was once the owner of Naomi's Cafe, a now-closed restaurant in Northfield that shared the name of one of her daughters.

"Naomi’s was a family-based establishment to gather for all occasions where the food was second to none," Schriver's obituary said. "Melinda touched many lives through her love and devotion of her restaurant, making new friends, helping people in tough times, and serving the community by donating meals to First Responders when the COVID-19 pandemic began."

Schriver was also a Borgata Babe for many years. She most recently worked as a table game dealer at Hard Rock Atlantic City since it opened in 2018.

Schriver's obituary also described her as a "beautiful, fun-loving, loyal woman" who loved making others happy.

"She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, listening to music, laying by the pool, traveling, going to happy hour with her girls, going to concerts, and of course getting her massages, hair, and nails done," her obituary said. "She always captured the moment by taking pictures and videos. Above all else, what she loved most was spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and family.

"Those who knew Melinda will always remember her smile, love, generous heart, and selflessness. She always knew how to make anyone laugh and bring a smile to their face. She had a heart of gold and would drop anything to be there for anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends."

Services were held for Schriver at Parsels Funeral Home in Absecon on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

