Man Sentenced After Hard Rock Casino Fight In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Hamid Palmer, 23, was sentenced on two indictments for possession of a handgun and possession of methamphetamine, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On May 3, 2021, Atlantic City police were dispatched to Hard Rock Casino in reference to two males engaged in a verbal altercation. While on scene, police learned that Hamid Palmer and the other man, Daniel Brown, began fighting inside of a vehicle they arrived in, wherein Palmer assaulted Brown by biting his right hand, causing injury, the prosecutor said.

While gathering the occupants’ information, police observed a clear, knotted plastic bag containing a white, rock-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle, they said.

On April 16, 2022, Atlantic City Police were dispatched to 400 N. North Carolina Avenue in reference to a Shot Spotter alert. On scene, residents alerted police to having heard approximately twelve shots fired at the intersection of North Carolina and Adriatic Avenues. Police then observed Palmer in the area and stopped him. A search of Palmer yielded a .38 special handgun on his person, the prosecutor said.

