Man Killed By Headshot In Car Parked In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old man from Philadelphia who was found shot in the driver’s seat of a sedan parked on a street in Atlantic City has died, authorities said.

Atlantic City police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Atlantic City Police Department
Jon Craig
Khalid Scott was found by police at about 12:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 in the two-door car parked in the 1900 block of Grant Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Scott was taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, where he died at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, the prosecutor’s office said.

No arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666. Tios also can be given to Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS).

