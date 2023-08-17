Man Attacked Police With Dumbbell In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Ryan Dutton, of Mays Landing, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Aug 16 in Atlantic County Superior Court to possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, in exchange for a three-year term in New Jersey State Prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Hamilton Township police responded to the Sandpiper Condominiums for a report of a male yelling racial slurs in the hallway of a building.

Upon making contact with the subject, police observed Dutton carrying a dumbbell, the prosecutor said. Police ordered Dutton to drop the dumbbell. After refusing officer commands, Dutton attempted to lunge at the police officers, before being subdued and arrested.

