There's More To See In Atlantic County Than A Boardwalk

Atlantic County is known for its stunning beaches and natural beauty, but did you know that it's also home to several incredible historic sites?

With a rich history stretching back hundreds of years, there are many amazing places to explore in Atlantic County that you may not even know exist.

Here are five that you’ll want to add to your list of must-see locations on your next visit.

Absecon Lighthouse. You'll find the third-tallest masonry lighthouse in the United States in Atlantic County. Located right in Atlantic City, the lighthouse, which stands 171 feet tall, began operations in 1857 and was decommissioned in 1933. Visitors can explore the grounds, including the surrounding community garden, and learn more about the history of the lighthouse through a guided tour.

Estellville Glassworks. Located in Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, the historic glassworks and factory site that dates back to the early 19th century is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The glassworks was founded by Jacob Estell, who opened the factory in 1815. It produced various types of glass bottles and window glass—one of the first factories to produce both—until its closure in 1877. When you visit be sure to take in the scenic views: With its rolling hills and nearby lake, Estellville Glassworks is a great place to take in a bit of nature while learning about its history.

The Steel Pier. One of Atlantic City’s most iconic landmarks, the Steel Pier is an entertainment destination that has been around since 1898. The pier has survived being washed away, fire, and changing cultural tastes. Throughout the years, the Steel Pier was where to ride a Ferris wheel for unbelievable views, see a horse dive into a pool, and watch Miss America get crowned, among many other types of novelty acts, stage shows, and concerts. Since the 1990s, the pier has served as a family amusement center with a variety of new rides, arcade games, and attractions. In 2017 a newer and grander Ferris wheel, The Wheel at Steel Pier, debuted offering breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of Atlantic City and the Jersey coastline.

Great Egg Coast Guard Station. Longport’s Great Egg Coast Guard Station is one of the oldest Coast Guard stations (opened in the mid-19th century) in the country. The current station was built in 1939 and is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. It also serves as home to the Longport Historical Society-Museum.

Weymouth Furnace. Located in Mays Landing, Weymouth Furnace is a historic iron-making site that dates back to the early 1800s. Now part of Atlantic County Park, the site boasts several ruins from its heyday as an iron forge. The facility provided bombs and shot for the U.S. government in the War of 1812 and hit peak iron production in the 1850s.

