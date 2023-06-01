Laser Beam On Atlantic City House Leads To Gun Arrest: Police

On Tuesday, May 30, at 11:31 p.m., Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell was in the 600 block of Kentucky Avenue when he saw a laser beam being pointed at the house, police said.

Bell approached a group of people to investigate "as it is common for firearms to be equipped with a laser sight," police said.

One juvenile male began to flee, police said. The teenager dropped a handgun which was recovered by Bell, police said.

In the 400 block of Haddon Avenue, the suspect was apprehended by Officer Cuong Sam and arrested, police said.

The recovered handgun was loaded and had a laser sight, they said.

The youth was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, police said.

The boy was sent to Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.