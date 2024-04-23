Overcast 51°

Hammonton Man Killed In Crash After Running Stop Sign: Police

An Atlantic County man was killed when his car crashed after driving through a stop sign, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Hammonton (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Hammonton Police Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Erick Barahona-Pinedo, 32, of Hammonton, died in the crash on Friday, Apr. 19, town police Chief Kevin Friel said in a news release. Officers responded to a call at around 9:59 p.m. of an erratic driver who almost caused a crash by running a stop sign at the intersection of North Egg Harbor Road and East Orchard Street.

Officers found a 2007 Acura four-door sedan overturned in an embankment off North Egg Harbor near the intersection of North Chew Road.

Barahona-Pinedo was identified as the driver and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hammonton police are investigating the crash.

