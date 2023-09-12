Galloway Township Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl, Firearms Offense: Prosecutor

Ibin Ingrum was sentenced on charges of second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Co-defendant Robert Gunter, 40, also of Galloway Township, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He is currently incarcerated in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing which is scheduled for next month.

The convictions of Ingrum and Gunter arose from a residential search warrant executed in Galloway Township in July 2022. In an upstairs bedroom of the residence, the police found a safe which contained a mixture of over three ounces of fluorofentanyl, despropionyl fluorofentanyl, fluorophenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine. Additionally, inside the safe the police fouind 10 wax folds packaged for sale which contained a mixture of fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, phenethyl 4-ANPP, and xylazine; a baggie containing approximately one ounce of methamphetamine; two digital scales; and documents bearing the names of Ingrum and Gunter.

In the upstairs and attic area of the residence, police found two handguns, ammunition, and extended capacity magazines.

