Alfred Fuller, 49, of Galloway Township, was sentenced on Thursday, Apr. 25 to ten years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He pleaded guilty in December 2023 to first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Prosecutor's office detectives executed search warrants at Fuller's home, two units at Clayton Self Storage, and Fuller’s black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. In one storage unit, police seized about 17,100 individual bags of heroin packaged to be sold, empty bags commonly used to sell heroin, and a plastic bag with more than one-half ounce of crack cocaine.

In a safe inside the same storage unit, officers also found a Daewoo .40 caliber gun loaded with ten bullets. Fuller had the keys to the two storage units that were searched and the safe where the gun was kept.

Police also recovered $27,170 from Fuller's home and the storage units.

Fuller must serve five years in prison before he can be eligible for parole.

