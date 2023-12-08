Ex-Con Admits Selling Heroin In South Jersey: Prosecutor

Alfred Fuller pleaded guilty to first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm on Thursday, Dec. 7, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On August 9, 2021, police made warranted searches on Fuller’s residence, two units at Clayton Self Storage, and Fuller’s 2015 Black Chevy Tahoe. Police seized approximately 342 bricks, or 17,100 individual bags of heroin, packaged for distribution, the prosecutor said.

Detectives also seized numerous empty wax bags that are commonly used in the packaging of heroin for distribution, a Daewoo .40 caliber handgun loaded with ten rounds in the magazine, and a plastic bag containing over one-half ounce of crack cocaine from one of the storage units.

The loaded handgun was found inside a safe within the same unit. Police additionally located a total of $27,170 cash from both storage units and Fuller’s residence, the prosecutor said.

