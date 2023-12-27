'Fully Engulfed:' Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Galloway Township Home

The Great Creek Road home was fully engulfed in flames when police arrived to the scene at 12 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, Galloway Township police said.

All of the residents as well as pets had safely evacuated as numerous fire departments arrived, police said. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours on Great Creek Road between Sylvan Ave and Pitney Road.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by Detective Fenil Gandhi.

The Oceanville Fire Department, Bayview Fire Department, Pomona Fire Department, Absecon Fire Department, Galloway Township Office of Emergency Management and Galloway Township Emergency Medical Services assisted.

