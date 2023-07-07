Dead Dog Tied To Tree: South Jersey Trio Indicted For Animal Cruelty, Prosecutor Says

On Thursday, July 6, Derek Hardy, 58, Lassale Hardy, 56, and Shak Balayet, 51, all of Egg Harbor Township, were indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury.

They were charged in connection with the death of one dog and the near death of another, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On May 10, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to Wilburforce Avenue for a report of two abandoned dogs.

Two dogs were discovered tied to a tree in a wooded area. One of the dogs was already deceased, the other was found to be emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention, the prosecutor said.

An investigation determined that the dogs were abandoned there for at least one week prior to their discovery by police.

The Humane Society provided medical care and rehabilitation for the surviving dog.

The surviving dog regained his health and was ultimately adopted.

This was a joint investigation conducted by Humane Law Enforcement Officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s Office would like to remind the public that any pets that can no longer be properly cared for, or are no longer wanted, can be surrendered to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville or the Humane Society in Atlantic City.

