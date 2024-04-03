Crash Knocks Down Utility Pole, Closes Part Of Route 40 In Mays Landing

Township of Hamilton police said officers were responding to the crash on Route 40 East between Route 50 and Forty Wire Road on Wednesday, Apr. 3, the department posted on Facebook.

Crews from the state Department of Transportation were also helping Hamilton police at the scene. The NJDOT's website said the crash was reported at around 8:23 a.m.

The NJDOT also said the crash shut down Route 40 in both directions because of a downed pole and downed wires. The road reopened by 12:15 p.m., according to an NJDOT post on Twitter.

No power outages were reported in the Mays Landing area on Atlantic City Electric's outage map as of 10 a.m.

Police also said a detour on Mill Street was put in place and drivers should seek alternate routes.

