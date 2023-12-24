Avalon Stone Harbor School Counselor, Mom Alanna Smallwood Dies Suddenly, 47: 'Ray Of Sunshine'

Alanna is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Gianna 13, Aspen 12, Eva 7; parents Albert and Annette Mussachio; brother Chuck Mussachio; father and mother-in-law Carl and Gerri Smallwood; and countless more friends, relatives, students, and loved ones, her obituary on the George H. Wimberg Funeral home website says.

Alanna has been working as a math teacher and school counselor for the Avalon/Stone Harbor School District for 23 years, a job she began upon graduating from Penn State University, her obituary says.

"Alanna possessed the kindest of hearts and a boundless affection for everyone fortunate enough to have known her," her obituary reads, "but the great loves of her life were and always will be her husband and three children."

More than $46,000 had been raised for her family on a GoFundMe as of Sunday, Dec. 24.

