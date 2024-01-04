Atlantic County prosecutors said 43-year-old Emmanuel Diaz had been convicted of third-degree unlawful possession of a BB gun.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, Atlantic City police saw Diaz walking near South Montpelier Avenue. The officers said when they made eye contact with Diaz, he put what looked like a semi-automatic black handgun in his front pocket.

Officers then searched Diaz and discovered the weapon was actually a semi-automatic BB gun. They also found him with 20 wax paper envelopes containing heroin and fentanyl.

Diaz will be eligible for parole after one year.

