Atlantic City Man Admits Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

Eric Malcom pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 8, to second-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute over one-half ounce, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The plea agreement recommends a seven-year New Jersey State Prison sentence.

On Feb. 17, 2022, Malcom was arrested in Galloway after police made a motor vehicle stop of his car. A police canine on scene alerted handlers that there was narcotics in the car. A subsequent search of the car yielded several ounces of cocaine under the driver’s seat. Malcom admitted in his plea that he intended to sell the cocaine, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Malcom will remain detained in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending his sentence.

