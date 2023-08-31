After Displaying Gun, Suspect Assaults Atlantic City Police Officer: PD

On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1:24 a.m., Atlantic City Police Officer Trevor Brenner was stopped by a citizen reporting that a man pulled a handgun on him. While stopped at the traffic light at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, a man on the sidewalk removed a handgun from a bag and the citizen quickly drove away, police said.

Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos located a suspect in the 1600 block of Pacific Avenue. The man, Sean Bennett, of Chester, PA, did not comply with commands provided by police officers. Bennett shoved Officer Nunez-Santos and attempted to flee, police said.

After a struggle on the ground, Bennett was taken into custody with the assistance of Officers Jesse Oliver-Logan, Jennifer Sanchez, and Tyke White. Bennett was found in possession of a loaded handgun, a knife, ecstasy, and synthetic K2, police said.

Bennett was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of drugs.

Bennett was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

