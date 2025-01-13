Teen Arrested On 18th Birthday For Baltimore Hotel Murder: Police

Middle River resident Davion Foreman, was arrested on his 18th birthday last week and charged in connection to the fatal shooting in November 2024 that claimed the life of the 28-year-old.

Foreman, who turned 18 on the day of his arrest on Thursday, Jan. 9, is accused of gunning down Tripp during a dispute at the celebration on Nov. 17, 2024, according to Southeast District police.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. at a hotel in the 800 block of North Wolfe Street, where officers responded to reports of gunfire. They found Tripp unresponsive with a gunshot wound, where paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, police linked Foreman to the shooting. He was arrested on Jan. 9 by Warrant Apprehension detectives at a home in the 2200 block of Graythorn Road.

Foreman was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

